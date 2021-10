After missing out on the title in 2008, CSK went on to win two consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011. In IPL 2010 final, CSK defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 22 runs at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

IPL final in 2011 was played in CSK’s home ground, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, where Dhoni and Co comfortably defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 58 runs.