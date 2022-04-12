List of overseas players to have won Orange Cap in IPL
Orange Cap
Orange Cap is presented to the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Winners
A total of 11 players have won the Orange Cap so far; out of which, 6 are overseas players.
Shaun Marsh
Australia batsman Shaun Marsh won the Orange Cap in the maiden IPL season in 2008. Playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Marsh scored 616 runs in 11 matches at 68.44. He scored a century and five fifties.
Matthew Hayden
For the second consecutive year, the Orange Cap went to an overseas player. CSK’s Matthew Hayden finished with the most runs in IPL 2009. The Australian scored 572 runs in 12 matches at 52. He scored five half-centuries.
Chris Gayle
Gayle was the third overseas player to win the Orange Cap. Playing for RCB, Gayle won the Orange Cap in two straight seasons – 2011, and 2012. In IPL 2011, Gayle scored 608 runs in 12 matches and in IPL 2012, Gayle finished with 733 runs.
Michael Hussey
Australia’s legendary Michael Hussey won the Orange Cap in IPL 2013 while playing for CSK. Hussey scored 733 runs in 17 matches at 52.35. While he didn’t score a century, he recorded 6 fifties.
David Warner
Two seasons later, in 2015, Hussey’s compatriot David Warner clinched the Orange Cap. Playing for SRH, Warner finished with 562 runs in 14 games at 43.23. Warner won the Orange Cap once again in 2017 when he scored 641 runs in 14 games at 58.27 (1- 100 and 4 – 50s). The Aussie repeated the feat in 2019 as he scored 692 runs in 12 matches at 69.20 (2 – 100s and 8 – 50s)
Kane Williamson
In the absence of Warner, Williamson led SRH in IPL 2018 and finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. The Kiwi scored 735 runs in 17 games. He also led SRH to the final but lost to CSK.