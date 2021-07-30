Lovlina Borgohain wins India's 2nd medal: 5 facts about the Indian boxer
Assam's Lovlina secured India's second medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday (July 30).
Which medal has Lovlina clinched?
Lovlina defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin, a former world champion, in the quarter-finals. Even if Lovlina loses her SF bout, she would clinch bronze.
Third Indian boxer
Lovlina, 23, became only the third Indian boxer to clinch an Olympic medal after Vijdender Singh and Mary Kom.
Early life
Lovlina, born on Oct. 2, 1997, hails from Golaghat district of Assam to Tiken and Mamoni Borgohain.
Followed twin sisters' footsteps
Lovlina has twin elder sisters, Licha & Lima, in whose footsteps she took up kickboxing as a child. Later on, a boxing coach at SAI's Dimapur and Shillong centres steered her towards boxing.
Idolised Mary Kom
Not surprisingly, Lovlina has always idolosed legendary Mary, who is the face of Indian boxing. Lovlina was 14 when Mary won the bronze medal at the London Games in 2012.
Medal in maiden World Boxing Championship
Lovlina represented India for the first time at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship in 2018. She won the bronze medal in the Welterweight(69 kg) category in the competition that was held in New Delhi.
Lovlina: Medal count
So far, the young Indian boxer has four bronze medals in her cabinet: 2 in the World Championships (2018 and 2019) and 2 in the Asian Championships (2017 and 2021)