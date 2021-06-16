Mayank misses out, Kohli to lead as India announce squad for WTC final vs New Zealand
India announce WTC final squad
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-man squad on Tuesday for India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.
WTC final
India are set to take on New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final, starting June 18 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, who will lead Team India in the WTC final, is chasing his first ICC trophy as captain and third as a player. He was a part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy (2013) and Cricket World Cup (2011).
Mayank Agarwal
Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was ignored for the WTC final as India picked Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as specialist openers. In case of an injury, Hanuma Vihari can also open in the Test.
Fast bowlers
While Shardul Thakur was not picked, BCCI went with expected pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma.
Spinners
India have picked both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. There have been reports suggesting that both the spin all-rounders will find a place in India’s XI for the summit clash.