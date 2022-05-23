MI captain Rohit Sharma registers poor record in IPL
Rohit Sharma
The MI captain had a forgettable IPL 2022 season. MI, who have won the IPL five times under Rohit’s captaincy, failed to qualify for the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians
With four wins in 14 games, MI finished the IPL 2022 at the bottom of the table.
Poor IPL record
For the first time in IPL history, Rohit, who is the fourth leading run-scorer in the tournament, failed to score a single fifty in a season. Even in 2021, Rohit had managed just one half-century.
Rohit in IPL 2022
In 14 games, Rohit scored 268 runs at an average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 120.18.
Rohit’s overall IPL record
Rohit, who has been a part of the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008, has scored 5,879 runs in 227 matches, including a century and 40 fifties.