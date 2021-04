Virat Kohli

With 5,878 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL. He is expected to produce fireworks with the bat in the IPL 2021 as he is coming off an excellent T20I series vs England. With 231 runs in 5 games, Kohli finished with the most runs in the series. He followed that with two fifties in the ODI series as well. Last IPL, Kohli scored 466 runs in 15 games at 42.36. His strike rate, however, was just 121.35, and he will be looking to score at a quicker rate this season.