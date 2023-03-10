Most 5-wicket hauls at home in Tests
India vs Australia
The fourth and final Test between India and Australia is currently underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Most 5-wicket hauls at home
Let’s take a look at the top five bowlers with the most 5-wicket hauls at home in Test cricket.
#5 Harbhajan Singh
The former Indian spinner picked up 18 five-wicket hauls at home in Tests.
#4 James Anderson
England pacer is in fourth place in the list of most 5-fors at home in Tests – 24.
#3 Anil Kumble
Kumble, who retired from international cricket in 2007, remains third in the list with 25 five-wicket hauls at home in Tests.
#2 Ashwin and Herath
India’s Ashwin and Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath are joint-second in the list with 26 five-wicket hauls each at home in Test cricket.
#1 Muthiah Muralidaran
The legendary Sri Lankan spinner is at the top of the list with an incredible 45 five-wicket hauls at home in Tests.