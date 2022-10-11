MS Dhoni inaugurates Super Kings Academy in Hosur
Super Kings Academy
The newly-opened Super Kings Academy at the MS Dhoni Global School in Hosur is an initiative by Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Dhoni inaugurates
Dhoni inaugurated the Super Kings Academy in Hosur on Monday (Oct. 10).
Third in India
The Super Kings Academy is the third of its kind in the country.
Excellent facilities
The academy has 8 pitches and includes turf for practice and a turf-wicket ground for matches
How many centres?
The Academy already has centres in Chennai and Salem.
MS Dhoni and CSK
Dhoni and CSK have become synonymous over the years. Dhoni has been associated with CSK since 2008.
CSK captain
Dhoni stepped down as CSK’s captain ahead of IPL 2022, but new skipper Jadeja could not handle the pressure and returned the role back to Dhoni.
IPL 2022
CSK finished IPL 2022 ninth in the 10-team IPL table.
Will Dhoni play for CSK again?
Dhoni said that he would play for CSK again in 2023 as he wants to again play in front of the Chennai crowds as a thank you for their support over the years.
IPL 2023
BCCI recently confirmed that IPL 2023 would go back to being played in the pre-covid format that would include both home and away games.