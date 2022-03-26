MS Dhoni scores first IPL fifty since 2019 [Watch]
CSK vs KKR
CSK and KKR played the opening match of IPL 2022 on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
MS Dhoni
For the first time, Dhoni walked in just as a player and not captain for CSK.
Wankhede gives Dhoni a warm welcome
“A massive roar and a warm reception by the Wankhede crowd for the legendary MS Dhoni,” tweeted IPL.
Half-Century for Dhoni
Dhoni, who walked in to bat at 61 for 5, scored an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls. By doing so, he became the oldest Indian batsman to score an IPL fifty after Dravid and Tendulkar.
The wait ends
It was Dhoni’s first half-century in the IPL since the 2019 edition.
Jadeja-Dhoni
After CSK lost quick wickets, their current and former CSK captain Jadeja and Dhoni put up 71 runs for the sixth wicket to help the Men in Yellow put up 131 runs in 20 overs.