Nadal cries inconsolably after Federer’s last match, shows massive respect they share [Watch]
Roger Federer’s last
Federer played his last ATP match on Friday at Laver Cup 2022 in London.
Federer-Nadal
Federer’s last match was a doubles fixture with Nadal, his arch-rival and good friend. However, the two ended up losing to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.
Federer broke down
As soon as the doubles match ended, Federer broke down as it was the end of his decorated 24-year career.
Rafa couldn’t hold back tears too!
Imagine your arch-rival crying inconsolably at your retirement. It only showed the amount of respect and love Nadal and Federer have for each other.
A part of me has left too – Nadal
At the press conference after Day 1 of Laver Cup, an emotional Nadal said a part of him has left tennis along with Federer.
A beautiful end!
The memorable night at London’s O2 Arena ended with Team Europe and Team World combined and carried Federer for a lap of honour.