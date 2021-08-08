Neeraj Chopra wins historic Gold, takes India's medal tally to 7 at Tokyo Olympics
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra clinched India's historic Gold medal in Athletics. His throw of 87.58 turned out to be the best in the final of the Men's Javelin Throw, ending India's 13-year-old wait for an Olympic Gold.
India's Gold medals
Neeraj became India's second Gold medalist in individual events after shooter Abhinav Bindra. Overall, it was India's 10th Gold medal, including 8 by India's men hockey team.
India's best Olympics
Neeraj's Gold medal took India's medal tally to 7 at the Tokyo Olympics, which is India's best-ever performance in the history of the competition.
Panipat to Tokyo – A memorable journey
Neeraj comes from a humble background: his father Satish Kumar is a farmer in the village of Khandra in Panipat, Haryana and mother a housewife. He has two sisters.
Panipat to Tokyo – A memorable journey
Neeraj’s introduction to javelin happened by chance during his visits to the Panipat Stadium in his bid to lose weight. He weighed 80kgs when he developed interest in javelin and the rest, as they say, is history.
Junior World Record
In 2016, Neeraj Chopra created a junior world record with 86.48m javelin throw at the U20 World Championships. Two years later, he became India's first gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
Neeraj's 'Golden' Cabinet
The young Javelin thrower, who hails from Panipat, Haryana, has won a total of 6 gold medals in his career: Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Championships, South Asian Games and World Junior Championships.
Subedar Neeraj
The 23-year-old athlete is a part of the Indian Army. In 2016, he was appointed a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army with the rank of Naib Subedar.
Rs. 6 Crore cash reward
The Haryana Government has announced a INR.6 Crore cash reward and a Grade-I Government job for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.