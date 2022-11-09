NZ v PAK: Live streaming, when & where to watch T20 World Cup 1st Semi-Final today?
1st Semi-Final The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 is going to be played between New Zealand and Pakistan today (Nov. 9).
Where is the match being played? New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 is going to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
When will the match begin? New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st semi-final of T20 World Cup, is scheduled to begin 1.30 PM IST, 7 PM Local Time.
NZ v PAK – Live Streaming details Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 WC 2022 in India. The NZ vs PAK semi-final will be live telecasted on Star Sports Channels. The live stream will be available on Disney+ Hoststar.
Live streaming: Pakistan In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will telecast the match to viewers.
Live streaming: USA, UK, Middle East, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka: Siyatha RV UK: Sky Sports Cricket USA: Willow TV and Willow Xtra UAE and Middle-east: BeIN Sports