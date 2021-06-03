Off we go, India’s men, women’s squads depart for UK from Mumbai (See Pics)
‘Off we go’
The BCCI tweeted a few photos of the Indian men and women’s squads waiting at the Mumbai airport ahead of their flight for the UK.
Virat Kohli
Kohli is set to captain India for the second time in an away series against England. The last time Kohli-led India toured England, which was in 2018, they lost 4-1.
Rohit Sharma
India’s limited-overs deputy, Rohit Sharma, has played just one Test in the English conditions so far – in 2014.
KL Rahul
Rahul has played 5 Tests in England but averages less than 30 with the bat.
WTC Final
Team India is set to take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 18 in Southampton.
5 Tests vs England
Following the WTC final, India will take on hosts England in a five-match Test series, which is scheduled to begin in August.
India’s men team
On reaching the UK, the men’s team will directly head to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl, where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation, the ICC had recently informed.
India women’s team
India Women will play a one-off Test apart from three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against England from June 16 to July 15.
Family
Both men's and women’s players have been allowed to bring their families for the UK trip. According to reports, the players are pleased with families being allowed to travel with them.