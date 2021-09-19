On This Day: Yuvraj Singh takes world cricket by storm, smashes 6 sixes [Watch]
On This Day, in 2007
On Sept. 19, in 2007, Yuvraj Singh scripted history by smashing 6 sixes in an over in a T20I match.
T20 World Cup 2007
Yuvraj claimed the record during India vs England in the inaugural edition of the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.
Stuart Broad
The unfortunate bowler to get associated with the historic moment was England pacer Stuart Broad.
India opt to bat
MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat. Gambhir and Sehwag put up a 136-run opening stand before the latter got out. Yuvraj walked in to bat at 155 for 3, following Uthappa’s dismissal.
6,6,6,6,6,6
In India’s 19th over, Yuvraj took on Broad to smash six sixes in all corners of the Durban stadium. He eventually got out for 58 off 16 balls on the penultimate ball of India’s innings but India had enough runs on the board – 218 for 4 in 20 overs. Team India won the game by 18 runs.
Rohit Sharma
While the match is known for Yuvraj’s heroics, it was also the start of Rohit’s T20I career. Rohit, along with Joginder Sharma, made his T20I debut in the same match. While Rohit did not get to bat, Joginder went wicketless.