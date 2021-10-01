Pakistan’s Babar Azam surpasses India captain Virat Kohli in a T20 record
Babar Azam
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored a century on Thursday while playing for Central Punjab against Northern in the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi.
How much did Babar Azam score against Northern?
Batting first, Central Punjab posted 200 for 2 in 20 overs, out of which 105 came off Babar’s willow. He struck 11 fours and 3 sixes during his knock of 63-ball 105.
Pakistan record
Going into Thursday’s match, Babar Azam was on level with Ahmed Shehzad and Kamran Akmal in terms of number of T20 centuries – 5. With six centuries to his name, Babar Azam now holds the record for most T20 tons by a Pakistan player.
Virat Kohli
By recording his sixth T20 hundred, Babar Azam has also surpassed Virat Kohli in the list of most T20 centuries. The Indian skipper has 5 T20 hundreds. All the five centuries of Kohli have come in the IPL, while he is yet to reach the three-digit score for India in the T20Is.
Babar Azam in T20s
Out of Babar Azam’s 6 T20 centuries, one has come for Pakistan in the T20Is. The Pakistan captain has scored close to 7,000 runs in the T20s at an average of 45.94.
Leading run scorers in T20s
With 14,000+ runs, Chris Gayle holds the record for most runs in T20 cricket, ahead of compatriot Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, Kohli and David Warner.