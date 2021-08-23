Pakistan's Fawad Alam beats Ganguly, Pujara in elite Test record

“When it rains, it pours. My mother had called before the first day of this Test. It was around 8 AM here and she said that I'd get a hundred. I don't know how she just knew. My dad also spoke and wanted me to raise my bat once in the West Indies too. My motivation and inspiration has been my father. He's also been a cricketer and he's gone through his own ups and downs. So I listened to him and obeyed when times were tough,” said Fawad on Sunday.