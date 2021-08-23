Pakistan's Fawad Alam beats Ganguly, Pujara in elite Test record
Fawad Alam
Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam scored 124 off 213 balls Day three of the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Kingston.
5th century
It was Fawad Alam's fifth century in Tests for Pakistan. The middle order batsman became the fastest Pakistan batsman to five tons in Test cricket, while he was also the fastest batsman in Asia to the milestone.
Pakistan record
Fawad beat Younis Khan's record of fastest Pakistan batsman to 5 Test centuries. Fawad took 22 innings to reach the landmark ahead of Younis (28), Saleem Malik (29), Javed Miandad (29) and Shahid Afridi (39).
Asia record
Fawad also became the quickest Asian batsman to five Test centuries in 22 innings, eclipsing Cheteshwar Pujara (24 innings) and Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar (both achieved in 25 innings).
Sabina Park
Fawad also became the sixth Pakistan batsman to score a century at Sabina Park, joining Imtiaz Ahmed (122 in 1958), Wazir Mohammad (106 in 1958), Asif Iqbal (135 in 1977), Younis Khan (106 in 2005) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (117 not out in 2005).
What Fawad said after century
“When it rains, it pours. My mother had called before the first day of this Test. It was around 8 AM here and she said that I'd get a hundred. I don't know how she just knew. My dad also spoke and wanted me to raise my bat once in the West Indies too. My motivation and inspiration has been my father. He's also been a cricketer and he's gone through his own ups and downs. So I listened to him and obeyed when times were tough,” said Fawad on Sunday.
Fawad thanks his family
“There are always hurdles, at the cricket and in your mind, and you need your family to support you in such times. I was also lucky to have other people around me who always motivated me and never let me feel that my time was done. I am so thankful to each one of them,” added Fawad.