Players with the most Man of the Match awards in IPL
IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31, with the opening encounter between GT and CSK in Ahmedabad.
Ahead of the IPL 2023, let’s take a look at top five players with the most Man of the Match awards won in the tournament.
#5 Shane Watson
The former CSK and RR star is fifth in the list with 16 Man of the Match awards in the IPL.
#4 MS Dhoni
‘Thalla’ is placed fourth in the list of most Player of the Match awards in the IPL – 17 awards, having played for CSK and RPS.
#3 Rohit and Warner
The third slot is shared by MI skipper Rohit Sharma and former SRH captain David Warner – 18 Man of the Match awards in the IPL.
#2 Chris Gayle
Having played for KKR, RCB, and PBKS, Gayle has the second-most Player of the Match awards – 22.
#1 AB de Villiers
Former RCB star AB de Villiers holds the record for most Man of the Match awards won in the IPL – 25.