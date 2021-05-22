Proud Girl Dad - 8 beautiful Rohit Sharma-Samaira moments on Instagram
Proud girl dad
India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma recently posted an adorable picture with his daughter Samaira Sharma on Instagram with a caption - “Proud girl dad.”
Happy family portrait
Rohit Sharma and Ritika became parents of a baby girl in 2018.
An Aww-dorable moment
Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika posted this picture on her official Instagram account. It shows Rohit was in a walking park with his tiny family.
Rohit and Samiara’s sneaker moment
The bond over sneakers!
Another cute snap
The sleepy duo!
Rohit Sharma’s beautiful mornings
“Mornings with my munchkin,” wrote Rohit Sharma on his official Instagram account.
The love!
“No better feeling than holding that little finger and asking her about her day,” wrote Rohit Sharma on Instagram along with a picture with his daughter Samaira.
Cutest ‘Throwback Thursday’
When Samaira holidayed in the Maldives with her momma and dada! “#ThrowbackThursday with Cookie Monster,” wrote Rohit.