Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer to yet another record
Rafael Nadal
World No. 4 Rafael Nadal is currently competing in the ATP Indian Wells. He has won the title at Indian Wells thrice in the past.
Excellent season
Nadal is experiencing one of the best of his career. The Spaniard is yet to lose a game and is a on a streak of 18 straight games – all on hard courts.
Australian Open
Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling final in Melbourne to beat Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the first man to win 21 Grand Slams.
The record
Rafa beat 27th seed Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-2 at Indian Wells to progress to Round of 16. The win on Tuesday was his 400th career ATP Masters 1000 victory, which is a record. He became the first man to achieve the feat.
ATP Masters 1000
A look at the players with most Masters 1000 career wins: Rafael Nadal - 400, Roger Federer - 381, Novak Djokovic - 374, Andy Murray - 219, and Andre Agassi - 209.
Another record
Meanwhile, Nadal is also looking to Djokovic's record of 37 Masters 1000 titles.