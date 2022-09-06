Ravindra Jadeja’s message after ‘successful’ knee surgery
Ravindra Jadeja
Jadeja recently was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a recurring knee injury. Axar Patel was named a replacement.
Knee injury
Jadeja missed the South Africa series after suffering a blow to his knee and was also forced out of the last part of the IPL after he was hit on the rib during fielding sessions.
Surgery
Jadeja went under the knife to treat the knee injury and the surgery was successful, the all-rounder confirmed in a post on social media.
Jadeja’s message
"The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors, and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes.”
Will Jadeja recover in time?
Jadeja will now have a race against time to recover well for the T20 World Cup. Earlier a BCCI official stated that the all-rounder would miss the tournament.
T20 World Cup
The ICC event is scheduled to take place in Australia from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13.