Rishabh Pant breaks Kapil Dev’s near 40-year record in IND VS SL 2nd Test
India vs Sri Lanka
The second Test between India and Sri Lanka is currently underway at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It is a pink-ball game.
Rishabh Pant
Batting in the second innings, Pant scored 50, his ninth half-century in Test cricket. In the first innings, Pant scored a 26-ball 39.
Record
Pant scored 50 off just 28 deliveries, which is the fastest fifty recorded by an Indian batsman in Test cricket (in terms of balls)
Kapil Dev
Previously, the record of fastest fifty by an Indian in Tests was held by Kapil Dev. The former India captain held the record for nearly 40 years before 24-year-old Pant broke it on Sunday (March 13).
Kapil Dev’s record
Kapil Dev scored a Test fifty for India off 30 balls, which he did against Pakistan in December 1982 in Karachi.
Overall record
Overall, in the list of fastest half-centuries scored by batsmen in Tests (in terms of balls), Pant stands seventh, joint with Foffie Williams (WI), Chris Gayle (WI), Colin de Grandhomme (NZ) and Ian Botham (ENG).
Misbah-Ul-Haq
The former Pakistan captain Misbah holds the record of the fastest fifty in Test cricket. He scored a half-century off just 21 balls in a game against Australia in 2014 in Abu Dhabi.