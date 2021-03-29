Rohit, Hardik, Morgan, other stars join their teams IPL teams - See photos
Rohit arrives in Mumbai
“Hitman is in the house.”
Hardik, Krunal, Surya also join the MI squad
The Pandya brothers: Hardik and Krunal have arrived in Mumbai after a memorable ODI series vs England. Suryakumar Yadav recently made his India debut during the T20I series vs ENG.
AB is set to join RCB
“I’m all packed to join the team!”
RCB welcome two Indian bowlers
Royal Challengers Bangalore welcome their ‘magicians’ - Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.
KKR receive a special delivery from Pune
“From one bubble to another. Special delivery from Pune arrived this afternoon!” - Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and Indian duo Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill have joined the KKR squad.
Malan, Jordan join the Punjab squad
“Welcome to the den, Malan and Jordan” - Punjab Kings welcome England’s Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan.
Chris Woakes arrives in Mumbai
English all-rounder Chris Woakes joins the Delhi Capitals squad at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai.
DC: Guess who’s back?
West Indies’ explosive hitter Shimron Hetymer reaches Mumbai to join the Delhi Capitals.
Sangakkara all set for a new assignment
Rajasthan Royals’ new director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara has joined his new IPL family.