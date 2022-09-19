Rohit, Pant, others pose in Team India’s new jersey ahead of T20 World Cup
India’s jersey for WC
MPL Sports, the Indian cricket team’s official kit partner, unveiled their new jersey on Sunday (Sept. 18) for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on Oct. 16 in Australia and will go on till Nov. 13. The Women’s tournament will take place in South Africa next year in February.
The light blue jersey
The newly-introduced "One Blue Jersey" has a light blue t-shirt. However, the sleeves have a darker shade of blue. The t-shirt is paired with light blue trousers.
Dinesh Karthik
“I'm Blue. New threads. Fresh energy,” wrote DK along with his photos in India's new jersey.
Rishabh Pant
Pant, meanwhile, asked his followers, “How is our new jersey?” Then said he loved it.
Yuzvendra Chahal
“All set and ready to represent #TeamIndia in this new jersey. New vibe, renewed energy. Let's do this,” wrote Chahal.