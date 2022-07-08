Rohit Sharma clinches special milestone in ENG vs IND 1st T20I
England vs India
The first T20I between India and England took place on Thursday (July 7) at Rose Bowl, Southampton.
Rohit Sharma
After missing the one-off Test due to covid-19, Rohit returned for the Southampton T20I.
Captain Rohit
Rohit scored a 14-ball 24 in the first innings and with that, he surpassed the 1,000-run mark as captain in the T20Is. Rohit now has scored 1,011 runs in 29 games as India captain in the T20Is.
10th captain
Rohit became the 10th captain to score 1,000 or more runs in the T20Is. Among Indians, he was third, after MS Dhoni (1,112 runs), and Virat Kohli (1,570 runs).
Rohit in T20Is
Rohit, who made his T20I debut in 2007, has scored 3,337 runs, including four centuries, in 126 games. Overall, he is the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.