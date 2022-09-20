Rohit Sharma equals a T20I world record
India vs Australia
Rohit Sharma bagged the record during India vs Australia 1st T20I in Mohali on Tuesday (Sept. 20).
Rohit Sharma
Rohit equaled New Zealand’s opener, Martin Guptill, in the list of most sixes in the T20Is.
World Record
Rohit struck a six during the first innings and took his tally in T20Is to 172 sixes, the same as Guptill.
Top 5
Top 5 batters with most T20I sixes: #1 Rohit (IND) & Guptill (NZ) – 172, #2 Gayle (WI) – 124, #3 Morgan (ENG) – 120, #4 Finch (AUS) – 118, #5 Sterling (IRE) – 111
Rohit Shama in T20Is
Rohit is the leading run-scorer in the T20Is with 3,631 runs in 137 games, including four hundreds and 28 fifties.