Rohit Sharma eyes a Virat Kohli captaincy record
Rohit Sharma
Rohit took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli across formats last year.
Captain Rohit
The upcoming T20 World Cup will be Rohit’s first WC as India’s captain.
T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on Oct. 16 in Australia. India’s campaign opener is on Oct. 22 against Pakistan at MCG.
Virat Kohli
Kohli captained India in 50 T20Is between 2017 and 2021. He is the only Indian skipper to have led in 50 or more T20Is, after MS Dhoni (72).
Rohit is catching up
Rohit is 5 games away from touching 50 T20Is as India captain.
Group games
Rohit will be able to match Kohli and Dhoni’s feat at the upcoming T20 World Cup if he captains India in all the group games.
Kohli’s record
In 50 T20Is as captain, Kohli won 30, lost 16, and tied 2.
Rohit’s record
In 45 T20Is, Rohit already has a better record: 35 wins and 10 losses.