Rohit Sharma hits vacay mode: ‘This is all I need for the next few days’
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022
Rohit Sharma’s MI were the first team to get eliminated from IPL 2022. With 4 wins and 10 defeats, MI finished at the bottom of the table.
Rohit in IPL 2022
Rohit neither had a great IPL 2022 as captain nor as an individual batsman. He managed just 268 runs in 14 games at 19.14 and at a modest strike rate of 120.18.
Vacation time!
Rohit is already out of the country with his family on a vacation to the Maldives.
Much-needed break for Rohit
“This is all I need for the next few days,” wrote Rohit, along with a picture with his wife Ritika.
Father-daughter time
Rohit is seen chilling with his daughter Samaira on the deck of their over-water villa.
Samaira Sharma
Samaira is keeping herself busy with her drawing books while vacationing in the Maldives.