Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli in a special T20I list
India vs West Indies India on Tuesday defeated West Indies by seven wickets to go 2-0 up in the ongoing five-match T20I series.
Rohit Sharma India captain Rohit got retired hurt after scoring a five-ball 11 during India’s chase of 165 at Warner Park, St Kitts.
Special list Rohit struck a four and a six during his short stay at the crease on Tuesday. By doing so, he surpassed Virat Kohli in the list of most sixes by an Indian captain.
Kohli vs Rohit Rohit now has struck 60 sixes in T20Is as India captain in 34 games. Kohli had struck 59 sixes as India captain in 50 T20Is. Dhoni is third in the list with 34 sixes as captain in the shortest format for India.
Rohit in T20Is With 3,454 runs, Rohit is the leading run-scorer in the T20Is. Out of which, 1,128 runs have come as India captain. Having played 131 T20Is, Rohit has captained in 34. Out of the 34 games, Rohit has won 28 and has an 82.35 win %.