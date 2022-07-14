Rohit Sharma’s gesture for a 6-year-old girl is heartwarming
ENG vs IND
The first ODI between India and England took place on Tuesday (July 12) at Kennington Oval, London.
Rohit Sharma
Returning to form, the Indian skipper scored an unbeaten 76 off 58 during India’s successful chase of 110. Rohit and Co won the game by 10 wickets.
Raining sixes
It was raining sixes during India’s innings and Rohit struck five big hits. One of those shots hit a 6-year-old girl in the stands. The incident happened during the 5th over of India’s chase.
No major injuries
The girl in the stands failed to get out of the line of the ball and copped a blow, but luckily, she was not injured majorly.
Rohit’s gesture
“Shoutout to the physios yesterday. 6-year-old Meera was hit by a Rohit Sharma six in the crowd and they quickly rushed round to check on her. She was okay and even received a visit off Sharma himself later in the day!” tweeted Barmy Army.
2nd ODI
The second ENG vs IND ODI is scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 14) at Lord’s, London.