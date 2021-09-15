Ronaldo equals Messi’s Champions League record in Man Utd’s 2-1 loss to Young Boys
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo made his first Champions League appearance for Man Utd since 2009 on Tuesday when the Red Devils faced off Swiss club Young Boys.
Manchester United
Even though Ronaldo opened the scoring, Manchester United ended up losing 2-1 to Young Boys in Bern.
Ronaldo equals Casillas
With the match against Young Boys, Ronaldo went level with Iker Casillas in the list of most Champions League appearances – 177 matches.
Ronaldo in Champions League
Out of 177 matches, Ronaldo has played 53 for Man Utd, 101 for Real Madrid and 23 for Juventus.
Ronaldo equals Messi
Young Boys became the 36th different club Ronaldo has scored a Champions League goal against, with only Lionel Messi matching that mark. Unfortunately, the Young Boys netted two goals in the second half to stun the visitors 2-1.
Ronaldo remains one of the best
With 135 goals, Ronaldo remains Champions League’s all-time goal scorer, including 17 goals in the 2013-14 campaign, which is still a record for the most goals in a single campaign of the European tournament.
Will Ronaldo win another CL title?
Ronaldo, who won his maiden CL title with Man Utd, went on to add another 4 titles during his stint with Real Madrid. The Portuguese star recently returned to Old Trafford after 12 long years and wants to win another CL trophy with the Red Devils.