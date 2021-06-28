Ronaldo misses out on world record as Portugal crash out of Euro 2020
Portugal out
Reigning champions Portugal are out of Euros 2020 following their 1-0 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
Thorgan Hazard
Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard came inside from the left and struck a bending shot into the net beyond Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício, who could have reacted better.
Portugal failed to equalise
Belgian goalkeeper brushed away shots from several Portuguese stars: Ronaldo, Jota, João Felix, and Rúben Dias.
Ronaldo: 109 goals
Ronaldo went into the last-16 game against Belgium with 109 goals for Portugal as he had equalled Iran’s Ali Daei in the record of most international goals.
The wait continues
Ronaldo needed one goal to surpass Daei to become the all-time leading goal scorer in international football. The Juventus star will have to wait to achieve the prestigious milestone.
International goals
Among active players, Ronaldo leads the list of most international goals – 109, ahead of UAE’s Ali Mabkhout (76), India’s Sunil Chhetri (74), and Argentina captain Lionel Messi (73).