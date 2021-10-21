Ronaldo rescues Manchester United again, scores a winner for 2nd time [Watch goals]
United vs Atalanta
Manchester United defeated Italian club Atalanta 3-2 in their Champions League meeting on Wednesday.
A superb comeback
At half-time, Man Utd were 0-2 down. A 53rd-minute strike from Rashford brought the hosts back into the game. Skipper Maguire rose to the occasion and netted an equalizer before Ronaldo left Old Trafford wild as he scored an 81st-minute winner.
Ronaldo saves Man Utd, once again!
This was the second time in this season's Champions League that Ronaldo has found a late and dramatic winner.
Extra-time winner vs Villarreal
The former Juventus star also scored the winner against Villarreal, that time in the 95th minute.
Winner vs Atalanta
Ronaldo scored one of his signature headers as he rose to collect a Luke Shaw cross and headed it into the bottom corner to send Man Utd at the top of Group F in the Champions League.
Man Utd ‘never give up’ – Ronaldo
“Yes! The Theater Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford!” wrote Ronaldo on his social media accounts after the 3-2 victory over Atalanta.
Ronaldo in 2021-22
Ronaldo, who moved from Juventus to Man Utd this summer, has scored six goals in 9 competitive games for the Red Devils in the 2021-22 season.