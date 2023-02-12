Shami overtakes Kohli in a Test batting record
India vs Australia
The Border-Gavaskar 2023 is currently underway in India, with Rohit Sharma and Co taking 1-0 lead.
Second Test
The second Test of the four-match series is scheduled to begin on Feb. 17 in Delhi.
Test record
Mohammed Shami surprisingly overtook Virat Kohli in a Test statistic during the Nagpur Test against Australia.
1st Test
During Shami’s knock of 37 runs in India’s innings, he struck 3 sixes off the Australian bowling. He now has hit 25 sixes in Test cricket.
Virat Kohli
In terms of number of sixes hit in Tests, Shami has one more than Virat Kohli (24 sixes).
Shami in Tests
Shami has scored 722 runs in 61 Tests, including 2 half-centuries, while he has 219 wickets to his name.
Kohli in Tests
Kohli, who has played 105 Tests, has scored 8,131 runs, including 27 hundreds and 28 fifties.