Shikhar Dhawan beats David Warner, Chris Gayle in special record in IPL
5,000 runs
Shikhar Dhawan became the first player to complete 5,000 runs as an opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.
DC vs MI
Dhawan claimed the record during the Delhi Capitals’ successful chase of 138 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on Tuesday.
Dhawan top scores
Dhawan top-scored for Delhi with 45 off 42 as the last year’s runners up defeated Mumbai comprehensively by six wickets to claim the second spot in the points table.
Shikhar Dhawan: IPL numbers
Dhawan, who has been a part of the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008, has scored 5,021 runs in 160 innings as an opener. Overall, Dhawan has an aggregate of 5,428 runs in 180 games. Both Dhawan’s IPL tons have come while opening.
Dhawan beats Warner, Gayle
Dhawan beat David Warner and Chris Gayle to the landmark in the IPL. Warner is still 300-odd runs away from touching 5,000 as an opener, while Gayle needs 200-odd runs more to reach the opening milestone.
David Warner: IPL numbers
The SRH skipper has scored 4,692 runs as an opener in 124 IPL innings and all of Warner’s four centuries have come as an opener. Overall, Warner has scored 5,347 runs in the tournament at an average of 42.43.
Chris Gayle: IPL numbers
Gayle has scored 4.480 runs while opening in the IPL. Overall, he has scored 4,833 runs in the IPL, including six centuries.
Top five
In the list of most runs scored as an opener in the IPL, former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir and Delhi Capitals’ Ajinkya Rahane are placed in fourth and fifth spot, below leader Dhawan, Warner, and Gayle.