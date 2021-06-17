Siraj misses out as India announce playing XI for WTC final vs New Zealand
WTC final
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India’s playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Thursday.
Siraj misses out
India have picked veteran Ishant Sharma as the third seamer ahead of five-Test Mohammed Siraj for the summit clash against New Zealand. Ishant will team up with Bumrah and Shami in India’s pace department for the Southampton game.
Openers
As expected, India have gone with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as their specialist openers for the WTC final, starting June 18 (Friday).
Spin duo
India have picked both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the WTC final. The two all-rounders will also bring in depth in India’s batting line-up.
Wicketkeeper
Rishabh Pant, who has been in a great form with the gloves and bat, was rightly selected ahead of Wriddhiman Saha for the WTC final.