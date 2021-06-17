Siraj misses out as India announce playing XI for WTC final vs New Zealand

WTC final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India’s playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Thursday.

Siraj misses out

India have picked veteran Ishant Sharma as the third seamer ahead of five-Test Mohammed Siraj for the summit clash against New Zealand. Ishant will team up with Bumrah and Shami in India’s pace department for the Southampton game.

Openers

As expected, India have gone with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as their specialist openers for the WTC final, starting June 18 (Friday).

Spin duo

India have picked both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the WTC final. The two all-rounders will also bring in depth in India’s batting line-up.

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant, who has been in a great form with the gloves and bat, was rightly selected ahead of Wriddhiman Saha for the WTC final.

India’s Playing XI

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ajinya Rahane (vc), Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

India vs New Zealand

The world's top two sides New Zealand and India are set to face off in the final of the 2019-21 WTC, starting tomorrow (June 18) at Southampton's Rose Bowl Stadium.