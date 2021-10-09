Srikar Bharat 'finishes it off in style' with last-ball six as RCB beat DC [Watch]
RCB vs DC
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended the group stage with a thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) by 7 wickets in Dubai on Friday.
IPL 2021 points table
Despite the win on Friday, RCB remained in third place, while DC finished the group stage as table-toppers with 20 points.
RCB’s chase
Batting first on Friday, DC posted 164 for 5 in 20 overs. In reply to that, Srikar Bharat, Ab de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell played crucial knocks for RCB.
Srikar Bharat
Bharat, who came out to bat at No. 3 when RCB were 3 for 1, was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 78 off 52 balls. He also shared a stand of 111 runs with Maxwell, who scored 51 not out off 33 deliveries.
RCB’s last-ball victory
RCB needed 15 runs off the final over, which was bowled by DC pacer Avesh Khan. Maxwell took 7 runs off the first three deliveries of the over. When RCB needed 6 off the last ball of the game, Avesh bowled a wide. Bharat blindly swung his bat to smash a six off the final ball to win RCB the game!
Massive celebrations break in Dubai!
Kohli and Co run to the field to give Srikar a big hug!
When will RCB play next?
RCB’s next game in the IPL 2021 is the Eliminator fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (Oct. 11) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.