Suryakumar Yadav emulates Virat Kohli in a special record
Suryakumar Yadav
Surya made his India debut last year and now has played for them over 50 times across the limited-overs formats.
T20Is
Especially in the T20Is, Surya has sealed the No. 4 slot for himself, having scored 1,209 runs in 38 games at an average of 40.30 and strike-rate of 177.27.
T20 World Cup 2022
After scoring 15 vs PAK, Surya has now scored 51* vs Netherlands, 68 vs SA, and a quick 30 off 16 balls vs Bangladesh.
World No. 1
Following the two fifties, Surya replaced NZ’s Devon Conway as the new World No. 1 in the ICC T20I batsmen’s rankings.
T20I rankings
Surya became the 23rd player to climb at the top of the T20I rankings.
Indian batsman
Surya is only the second Indian batsman to reach World No. 1 in T20Is.
Virat Kohli
The first Indian cricketer to become World No. 1 T20I batsman was Kohli. He spent 1,013 days at the top in different periods from September 2014 to December 2017.
Rating Points
Surya’s tally of 863 rating points is also the second-best by an Indian, with Kohli’s 897 in September 2014 being the highest.
T20I rankings: Top 5
Top 5 T20I batters: Surya, Rizwan (PAK), Conway (NZ), Babar (PAK), and Markram (SA).
Team India
India are also the World No. 1 side in the T20Is, ahead of England, South Africa, Pakistan, and New Zealand.