Dravid's hug to Kohli will melt your heart
Kohli was India’s hero in their four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup Super 12 game at MCG on Sunday (Oct. 23).
Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls and was named the Player of the Match in India’s successful chase of 160.
From being 30 for 4, Kohli and Hardik brought India’s chase back on track. They put up 113 runs for the fifth wicket.
Last 3 overs
India needed 48 off the final 3 overs. Kohli struck six boundaries, including three sixes.
An overjoyed Kohli sprinted in excitement and punched the ground celebrating India’ superb win over arch-rivals Pakistan.
ICC posted a video showing Dravid giving Kohli a big hug. The video also shows Kohli being embraced by Rohit, Pant, Axar, etc.