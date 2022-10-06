T20 World Cup: Rohit and Co leave for Australia in wee hours from Mumbai [Watch]
T20 World Cup 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13 in Australia.
Team India
The Indian team is a part of Group 1 along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa.
T20 title
After winning the inaugural edition in 2007, India are yet to win the T20 title again.
‘Exciting times ahead’
“Australia bound. Exciting times ahead,” wrote Virat Kohli on social media.
“Cannot wait for the challenge”
“Cannot wait for the upcoming challenge. Excited. Nervous. But so so motivated,” wrote Suryakumar Yadav.
Watch video
Team India departed for Australia in the wee hours of Thursday.
‘Lets do this’
“En route Australia. Let’s do this,” wrote Hardik Pandya.