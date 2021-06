Round 1 The first round, which is expected to have 12 matches, will include 8 teams, out of which four (top 2 from each group) would qualify for the Super 12s. Four teams from this lot: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, Papua New Guinea - will then progress to the Super 12s, joining the top eight ranked T20I teams. The first round is to be co-hosted by one of the UAE venues and Oman.