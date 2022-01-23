Tennis Player Sania Mirza’s Stylish Fashion Tale

It is all known that ace Tennis player Sania Mirza announced her retirement and mentioned that the 2022 season will be her final one. Apart from her powerful play in the court, she also impresses all the fashion freaks with her amazing fashion tale!
Let us start off with this classy appeal of Sania… She wore a multi-coloured peplum top and teamed it with matching pants. Her antique jewellery and on-point makeup gave her a beautiful look!
This is a casual yet stylish look of Sania… She wore a dual-shade kurta and teamed it with loose yellow pants. Her red lipstick and modish earrings also complimented her stylish look!
Another classy pic of Sania… She wore a white kurta and looked pretty with her flowy tresses.
This is one of the best party looks of Sania Mirza… She wore a high-neck yellow ruffled gown and teamed it with an off-white coat. She also captioned the image jotting down, “Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak”.
Sania picked this designer outfit for the launch of her perfume brand ‘All Rounder’. She wore a maroon gown which is enhanced with a long sleeve and golden embroidery!
A cool and uber-chic appeal of Sania made her rock on the fashion arena. She wore a white shirt and teamed it with denim pants. Her half-tuck appeal along with golden earrings made her look impressive.
Red colour always ups the charms of girls… Even Sania also looked awesome in a red gown and teamed it with black sunnies and white shoes!
Let’s end this fashion tale of Sania Mirza with this beautiful pic… She twinned with her son and wore a green kurta and matching pants. Her chaand baali earrings and simple flats also upped her look!