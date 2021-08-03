Tokyo Olympics 2020: Check Out The Prize Money For The Winners In Various Countries
Country Name: Singapore
Gold Medal: Rs 5.48 Crores
Silver Medal: Rs 2.74 Crores
Bronze Medal: Rs 1.36 Crores
Country Name: Kazakhstan
Gold Medal: Rs 1.85 Crores
Silver Medal: Rs 1.11 Crores
Bronze Medal: Rs 55.78 Lakhs
Country Name: Malaysia
Gold Medal: Rs 1.75 Crores
Silver Medal: Rs 52.80 Lakhs
Bronze Medal: Rs 17.85 Lakhs
Country Name: Italy
Gold Medal: Rs 1.58 Crores
Silver Medal: Rs 79.58 Lakhs
Bronze Medal: Rs 52.80 Lakhs
Country Name: Hungary
Gold Medal: Rs 1.24 Crores
Silver Medal: Rs 93.71 Lakhs
Bronze Medal: Rs 71.40 Lakhs
Country Name: India
Gold Medal: Rs 75 Lakhs
Silver Medal: Rs 40 Lakhs
Bronze Medal: Rs 25 Lakhs
Country Name: Brazil
Gold Medal: Rs 36.44 Lakhs
Silver Medal: Rs 21.56 Lakhs
Bronze Medal: Rs 14.87 Lakhs
Country Name: Japan
Gold Medal: Rs 33.47 Lakhs
Silver Medal: Rs 13.38 Lakhs
Bronze Medal: Rs 6.69 Lakhs
Country Name: Canada
Gold Medal: Rs 11.90 Lakhs
Silver Medal: Rs 8.92 Lakhs
Bronze Medal: Rs 5.95 Lakhs
Country Name: USA
Gold Medal: Rs 27.89 Lakhs
Silver Medal: Rs 16.73 Lakhs
Bronze Medal: Rs 11.15 Lakhs
Country Name: Australia
Gold Medal: Rs 11.5 Lakhs
Silver Medal: Rs 8.18 Lakhs
Bronze Medal: Rs 5.20 Lakhs
Countries like Britain, Sweden and Norway are not offering prize money to the Olympic winners instead of that, they are allocating 160 million dollars yearly for the training of athleteswho are taking part in these prestigious events.