Tokyo Olympics 2020: From Kohli to Ganguly, cricketers wish success to Indian contingent
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020 is set to go underway on Friday (July 23) and the multi-nation event will go on till Aug. 8.
India at Tokyo Olympics
India have sent their highest contingent for the Olympics Games in Tokyo. Their camp has approximately 125 athletes.
Indian stars in Tokyo
The Indian contingent comprises several medal prospects including PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chowdhary, Atanu Das, Neeraj Chopra, to name a few.
Best wishes pour on social media
Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, other superstars from various fields in India showered their best wishes on social media.
Sachin Tendulkar
“All of us have faced challenges, including our athletes, and I know that they are getting geared up to give their best in the Tokyo Olympics. Let's cheer for India,” Sachin said, in a video message posted by the BCCI.
Virat Kohli
“Watch our Indian athletes in the Tokyo Olympics,” India captain Kohli said, in a video message, also posted by the BCCI.
Sourav Ganguly
The former India captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly also extended his support for the Indian athletes. He shared an inspiring video of the athletes with a caption,” Good wishes to all the participants at the Tokyo Olympics. It is time to get the results for the years of training and sacrifices, it will happen.”
Mithali Raj
The leading run scorer in international cricket among women players, Mithali Raj also wished the Indian athletes the very best for the Tokyo Games.
Dinesh Karthik
“An exciting couple of weeks ahead with #Tokyo2020 Olympics. All the very best to each and every Indian athlete participating... we all are rooting for you!” tweeted Dinesh Karthik.
Shikhar Dhawan
“Go for glory! Wishing Team India the best on their Olympic journey. Enjoy every moment of this wonderful experience,” tweeted Dhawan along with a video of him wishing the Indian athletes for the Tokyo Games.
Mumbai Indians
The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) wished the Indian athletes in style for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.