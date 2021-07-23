Tokyo Olympics 2020: Full schedule, athlete details, time in IST of Indian events on Day 1
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Tokyo Games officially go underway on Saturday (July 24) after being postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
India on Day 1
Indian athletes will be in action in as many as 10 events on Saturday, including FIVE MEDAL EVENTS.
What events will Indians participate in on Day 1 in Tokyo Olympics?
Shooting, Field hockey, Archery, Tennis, Table Tennis, Judo, Rowing, Badminton Weightlifting, Boxing, and Hockey.
Medal prospects
India’s lone weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action on Day 1 in her 49Kg category and is considered as one of the biggest hopes for a podium finish. India's brightest medal prospects in shooting Saurabh Chaudhary and Elavenil Valarivan will also be in action on Saturday.
India’s full schedule of Day 1 in Tokyo Olympics
India’s first event will begin at 5AM IST and the last one will be held at 5.15PM IST in Tokyo on the opening day of the Summer Olympics.
Shooting and Archery
** Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Women's, Qualification - Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan; Stars at 5AM IST ** Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Women's, Final – Medal Round; Starts at 7AM IST ** Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Men's, Qualification - Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary; Starts at 9.30AM IST ** Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Men's Final - Medal Round; Starts at 12PM IST ** Archery: Mixed Team, 1/8 Eliminations - Atanu Das/Deepika Kumari, Medal Round; Starts at 6.38AM IST
Boxing, Weightlifting, Rowing and Judo
** Judo: Medal Round; Starts at 7.30AM IST ** Boxing: Men's Welter (63-69kg), Preliminaries - Round of 32 – Vikas Krishnan vs Sewonrets Okazawa; Strts at 3.54PM IST ** Rowing: Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, Heat 1 - Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh; Starts at 7.50AM IST ** Weightlifting: Women's 49kg, Group A and Medal Round - Mirabai Chanu; Starts at 10.20AM IST
Hockey and Badminton
** Field Hockey: Men's Pool A - New Zealand vs India; Starts at 6.30 AM IST ** Field Hockey: Women's, Pool A - Netherlands vs India; Starts at 5.15PM IST ** Badminton: Men's doubles, Group Play Stage, Group A – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Yang Lee.Chi-Lin Wang (TPE); Starts at 8.50AM IST
Tennis and Table Tennis
** Tennis: Men's Singles, First Round, Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin; Starts at 7.30AM IST ** Table Tennis: Mixed Doubles, Round of 16 – Kamal Achanta/Manika Batra vs Lin Yun Ju/Cheng I Ching (TPE); Starts at 8.30AM IST ** Table Tennis: Women's singles, Round 1 – Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho; Starts at 12.15PM IST ** Table Tennis: Women's singles, Round 1 – Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstrom; Starts at 1PM IST