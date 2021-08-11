Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hairstyles That Upped The Style Quotient Of The Athletes
Naomi Osaka – Tennis
This young Japanese tennis player not only showed off the powerful game on the field but also grabbed the eyeballs with her unique hairstyle. She donned the colours of her National Flag on her hair.
Megan Rapinoe – Football
Megan who belongs to the US Women’s football team looked great with her hot pink and purple hues on her hair.
Stephanie Mawuli – Basketball
Even this young Japanese basketball player turned heads with her braided ponytail hairstyle and upped her look adding the colours of the Olympic rings to her braids.
Gabriela DeBues-Stafford - Athletics
The Canadian middle-distance runner Gabriela also looked awesome with her rainbow coloured hairstyle. She added beautiful and bright rainbow hues to her short bob and owned that special look!
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – Athletics
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce not only bagged the Gold and Silver medals at the prestigious Olympics but also showed off her love for vibrant hairstyles. She looked unique with those yellow and orange shades of her tresses and created her own style statement on the running track!
Leah Nugent – Athletics
Leah participated in the Women's 400m Hurdle event and also made the audience go jaw dropped with her black lipstick and braided top-knot hairdo.
Kiran Badloe - Surfing
This Dutch windsurfer cut his hair in an ‘Arrow’ shape and added the vibrant blue shade to it. Kiran looked great with the arrow pointed towards his head and he also said that, the hairstyle is inspired by the anime character.
Romane Dicko - Judo
This France Judo player bagged Gold and Bronze medals for her country and also caught the attention with her unique hairstyle. She added the colours of her National Flag to her braided hairdo and looked great!
Mária Fazekas - Table Tennis
Hungary's Table Tennis Mária Fazekas also looked great and super cool with her 'Olympic Ring' hairstyle. She trimmed the hair at the back and went with the 'Olympic Rings' design and dyed them in a black hue.