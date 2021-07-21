Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian athletes who can win medals in the first three days

Women's 10 M Air Rifle: Elavenil Valarivan

The 21-year-old Elavenil, who has become one of the best rifle shooters in the country, has won several international medals, including a silver in the 2018 World Championships, two golds in the World Cup and four golds in the Junior World Cup. If things go well for World No. 1, Elavenil certainly has a chance to wear a medal in Tokyo. Women’s 10 M Air Rifle event will take place on July 24. Qualification: Starts at 5:00 AM IST and Final: Starts at 7:15 AM IST.