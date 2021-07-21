Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian athletes who can win medals in the first three days
Tokyo Olympics 2020
The upcoming edition of the Olympics is set to begin on July 23 in Tokyo.
India at Tokyo Games 2020
India are sending their all-time highest contingent to the Olympics this time around – 120 athletes, competing across 18 events.
India at the Olympics
Since their maiden appearance in the Olympics in 1990, India have won a total of 28 medals. Let’s see how many more medals they manage to add to their tally this year.
Archery Mixed Team: Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari
The husband-wife duo of Atanu and Deepika will compete together in the Archery Mixed Team event, which will be held on July 24. They recently won the World Cup Stage 3 mixed recurve event in Paris. Qualification: starts at 6:00 AM IST and Medal matches: start at 10:45 AM IST.
Men's 10 M Air Pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma
Abhishek and Saurabh are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in this event. With 8 ISSF World Cup gold medals and an Asian Games gold to his name, 19-year-old Saurabh is one of India's top medal prospects at the Tokyo 2020. The Men’s 10 M Air Pistol event will be held on July 24. Qualification: starts at 9:30 AM IST and Final: starts at 12:00 PM IST.
Women's 10 M Air Rifle: Elavenil Valarivan
The 21-year-old Elavenil, who has become one of the best rifle shooters in the country, has won several international medals, including a silver in the 2018 World Championships, two golds in the World Cup and four golds in the Junior World Cup. If things go well for World No. 1, Elavenil certainly has a chance to wear a medal in Tokyo. Women’s 10 M Air Rifle event will take place on July 24. Qualification: Starts at 5:00 AM IST and Final: Starts at 7:15 AM IST.
Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu
Being the lone weightlifter in the Indian camp, an entire country’s hopes are on Mirabau Chanu. If she wins a medal in Tokyo, she would become only the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari who won bronze at Sydney Games 2000. A world champion and a world record holder, Chanu will be ranked No. 2 at Tokyo Games. The Women’s 49 Kg weightlifting event will be held on July 24, from 10.20 AM IST.
Women's 10 M Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal
With 9 ISSF World Cup gold medals to her name, a young Manu Bhaker has already enjoyed heavy success in her short international career. At the recent ISSF World Cup, Bhaker won mixed team gold with Saurabh Chaudhary. Bhaker has a great chance to bring two medals back home from Tokyo this time.