Tokyo Olympics 2021: India full badminton schedule, timetable, details of PV Sindhu and Co
Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is set to go underway on July 23 and will go on till Aug. 8. The event is taking place a year late because of the pandemic.
India in Tokyo Games 2020
India have sent their largest contingent of 127 athletes for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
PV Sindhu
Sindhu, who became India’s first-ever badminton player to reach the final in Olympics in 2016, will aim to turn her last time’s silver medal to gold this time around. Sindhu had lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin at the Rio Games.
Badminton at Tokyo Games
As many as four Indian badminton players have qualified for the Tokyo Games - B. Sai Praneeth (men’s singles), P. V. Sindhu (women’s singles), and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (men’s doubles).
Badminton at Tokyo 2020: Day 1
July 24: Group stages - Men’s doubles/Men’s singles - 8:50 AM IST
Badminton at Tokyo 2020: Day 2
July 25: Group stages - Women’s singles - 7:10 AM IST
Badminton at Tokyo 2020: Day 3
July 26: Group stages - Women’s singles/Men’s singles/Men’s doubles - 5:30 AM IST
Badminton at Tokyo 2020: Day 4
July 27: Group stages - Women’s singles/Men’s singles/Men’s doubles - 5:30 AM IST
Badminton at Tokyo 2020: Day 5
July 28: Group stages - Women’s singles/Men’s singles/Men’s doubles - 5:30 AM IST
Badminton at Tokyo 2020: Knockout stages
JULY 29 - AUGUST 2: Knockout rounds - men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles - 5:30 AM IST everyday