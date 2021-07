Tsukimi Namiki

As Japan’s women's boxing team are yet to win a medal, local favourite Tsukimi will be under pressure to change that. The 22-year-old boxer secured a spot for the 2020 Olympic Games by winner the quarterfinal bout in the flyweight category at the 2020 Asia-Oceania qualification tournament in Amman, Jordan. World No. 10 finished the tournament with a silver medal. Known for her fast feet, Namiki could be a threat to Mary Kom.