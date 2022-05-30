Top 5 batsmen with most sixes in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final to claim the title in their debut season.
Jos Buttler
RR’s Jos Buttler finished with the most runs in IPL 2022 – 863 runs in 17 games. He also hit more sixes than any other batsmen this season (45 sixes).
Liam Livingstone
Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone finished second in the list of most sixes in IPL 2022 – 34 big hits for the Englishman. He scored 437 runs in 14 games.
Andre Russell
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell hit 32 sixes in 14 games. The West Indian scored 335 runs in 14 matches.
KL Rahul
Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper KL Rahul hit more sixes than any other Indian batsmen in IPL 2022. Overall, he was fourth on the list with 30 big hits in 15 matches. With 616 runs, Rahul finished as the second leading run-scorer.
Sanju Samson
The Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson finished IPL 2022 with 26 sixes. He scored 458 runs in 17 games.