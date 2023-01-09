Top 5 cricketers with most ODI centuries at home
Elite record
Virat Kohli is aiming to equal Sachin Tendulkar in an elite record in the ODIs.
India vs Sri Lanka
Kohli could achieve it during India’s first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Jan. 10.
Most ODI tons at home
Let’s look at the top 5 cricketers with the most ODI centuries at home.
#1 Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar holds the record for most ODI centuries at home: 20 in 164 ODIs.
#2 Virat Kohli
Kohli has scored 19 ODI hundreds at home so far and has done so in way fewer games than Tendulkar: 19 centuries in 101 ODIs.
#3 Hashim Amla
The South African legend is third in the list of most ODI hundreds at home: 14 in 69 ODIs.
#4 Ricky Ponting
The former Australian captain is next in the list with 13 centuries Down Under in 153 ODIs.
#5 Ross Taylor
The former New Zealand skipper is fifth in the special list: 12 centuries at home in 110 ODIs.